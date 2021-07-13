DEWALT’s compact 8.25-in. table saw + heavy duty stand falls to $359 (Save up to $202)

Home Depot is offering the DEWALT 8.25-inch Table Saw + Stand for $359 shipped. For comparison, the saw itself is on sale for $329 right now with a $399 normal going rate and the stand fetches an additional $162. Today’s deal saves upward of $202 and beats our last mention by $5. Whether you’re just starting woodworking or have been doing it for a while, this table saw is a great upgrade for any setup. It features an 8.25-inch blade and ships with a retractable fence, miter gauge, and blade guard. This bundle also includes a heavy-duty rolling stand that your saw mounts to, making it easy to transport to and from the jobsite or just around your garage, since no lifting is required. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With just a fraction of your savings, we’d recommend grabbing this Fast Cap tape measure. When it comes to woodworking, I personally keep this exact model in my tool apron as it has some really unique features. The tape itself has the ability to be read from both sides without reading numbers upside down. Plus, you’ll never have to try and read tick marks again for fractions as the actual measurement is printed on the tape, making it easy to know the exact length when woodworking. It’s under $10 at Amazon, which is quite budget-focused all things considered.

For other great deals, swing by our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There, you’ll find discounts on Bosch, Cuisinart, and much more. Be sure to bookmark the page so you can visit frequently and see the latest deals that we’ve found.

DEWALT 8.25-inch Table Saw + Stand features:

Portability: Compact size for ease of transportation and storage

Easy adjustments: Rack and pinion telescoping fence rails make fence adjustments fast, smooth and accurate

Variety of cuts: 24.5 inches of rip capacity for ripping 4×8 plywood or OSB sheets

Lightweight design weighs only 33lbs. delivers 20% less weight to carry than other competitive mobile stands

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!