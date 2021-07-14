FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lululemon takes up to 50% off new sale styles for summer from $30 shipped

50% off from $30

Lululemon adds new arrivals to its We Made Too Much Section with deals up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Update your workout wear for summer with deals on shorts, tank tops, t-shirts, leggings, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve T-Shirt 2.0. This shirt is currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $78. It’s infused with four-way stretch and it’s moisture-wicking for added comfort. This style can easily be paired with joggers or shorts alike and you can choose from an array of color options. The vent construction is also highly-breathable and the seamless construction decreases distractions. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the adidas Back to School Sale that’s offering backpacks and lunch bags under $50.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

