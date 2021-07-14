adidas Back to School Event offers backpacks and lunch bags under $50

The adidas Back to School Event is live and offering select backpacks and school bags under $50. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find backpacks with large zip pockets, padded laptop sleeves and insulated lunch packs. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Prime Training Backpack that’s currently marked down to $50, which is $15 off the original rate. This style can be worn by anyone and is great for back-to-school, work, or traveling. It features cushioned shoulder strap to promote comfort when hauling your gear and it has a 15-inch padded MacBook sleeve as well. The material is easy to wipe clean and it also has a side water-bottle pocket large enough to fit 32-oz. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the adidas Back to School Sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from adidas include:

