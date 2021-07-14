FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get in the M1 game at an Amazon low while Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is $199 off

-
Amazon low $199 off

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,099.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $199 in savings with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just twice before. The 512GB model is also on sale for $1,299.99, scoring you the same $199 in savings.

With back to school season in full swing and the fall semester around the corner, now is a notable time to take Apple Silicon for a spin with the latest MacBook Pro at its best price yet. Arriving with the new M1 chip under the hood, you’re also looking at 17 hour battery life and a 13-inch Retina display. Its pair of Thunderbolt ports pair with Wi-Fi 6 in order to deliver fast connectivity whether you’re plugged in or going wireless. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $30. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.8/5 star rating from over 10,000 customers, as well.

Over in our Apple guide you’ll find plenty of other discounts now that we’re halfway through the work week. The most notable of the batch falls to the Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, which is seeing its first Amazon discount at $100 off the 128GB model.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

