Razer’s new Pro mechanical keyboard and mouse fall to all-time lows from $82.50

Amazon is offering Razer’s Pro Type Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $111.99 shipped. Usually going for $140, this marks the very first discount we’ve tracked, slashing the price by 20% and marking a a new all-time low. Razer’s Pro Type keyboard is designed for everyone from writers to office workers, with an ergonomic design and soft-touch keys for “a luxurious, cushioned feel that makes it a joy to type on.” It connects via Bluetooth with up to four devices at a time, and brings programmable macro keys to the table for even more multitasking power. That’s on top of the gentle orange switches, which are meant to provide a soft, low-noise feel while maintaining that satisfying click. Over 200 customers have left it an average 4.2/5 star rating. Head eblow for more options.

Looking for the perfect companion piece? Razer’s Pro Click wireless mouse is also at an all-time low of $82.50. Usualy going for $100, that marks the biggest price cut we’ve ever tracked. Like the Razer Pro Type, the Pro Click mouse is built to keep you comfortable all-day, and help prevent chronic stress in your wrists and fingers. You’ll garner up to 400-hours of battery life per charge with eight programmable buttons, and a 16,000 DPI 5G sensor. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 300 customers.

Whether you’re still working remotely, or just want to shake up your home office a bit, our Mac accessories guide is packed with ways to do it. Earlier today, we saw some solid saving’s on Lenovo’s foldable laptop stand, which can help bring some ergonomic ease to your writing, studies, and more. And just $20, you can use just a fraction of today’s savings to snatch one up.

Razer Pro Trype Wireless Keyboard features:

Razer Orange Mechanical Switches: For a quiter, yet tactile typing experience.

Ergonomic Design with Soft-Touch Coating: All-day typing comfort

Fully Programmable Keys with Macro Recording: Greater control and efficiency.

Bluetooth and Wireless Connectivity for Up To 4 Devices: Convenient multi-tasking

White LED Backlit Keys: Giving off a brighter illumination

