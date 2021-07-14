FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo’s fold-flat aluminum laptop stand fits in a backpack: $20 (Amazon low, 20% off)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This premium laptop stand is ready to support up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized laptops. Once propped up, your device will be given an 18-degree tilt that should help bring the top of your screen to eye-level. Adopting this positioning can result in proper alignment of your spine and neck, leading to less strain and more comfort overall. It measures 10.2 by 10.6 inches when folded flat and not in use, allowing it to easily fit in a wide variety of bags. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Reinvest today’s savings when grabbing MoKo’s Phone/Tablet Stand at $5 Prime shipped. Mac users that own an iPad will be able to easily tap into Sidecar and adopt a secondary display. And even if that isn’t the specific workflow you’re after, anyone that owns a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard will be able to more easily begin typing on a tablet or smartphone that’s tilted into an upright position.

Oh, and since you’re here, be sure to check out the M1 MacBook Pro at $199 off alongside a $100 markdown on Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Other deals that could be right up your alley include Cooler Master’s MM710 honeycomb gaming mouse for $36, elago’s M5 iPhone stand at $12, and even Targus’ sleek Urban Essential Backpack for $20.

Lenovo Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

  • Supports laptops up to 15. 6″, provides a perfect 18° tilt that allows users to maintain a proper spine and neck position when viewing
  • Hollow-carved design with an additional 3. 5″ of air space allows even high-performance gaming laptops to stay cool for long sessions without frustrating overheating and throttling issues

