Rode’s new metal mic stand and camera rig Thread Adaptor kit is perfect for content creators

Content creators will want to take a look at this handy new Rode Thread Adaptor kit. Just unveiled today, you’re essentially looking at a metal carabiner clip with a series of screw-on adapters for the most readily available mic stand and tripod threads out there. Ensuring you’re never left having to run around the city for an emergency thread adapter pick up, you’ll have all of the adapters for your mic stands, shock mounts, and camera equipment already on your person. Head below for a closer look.

New Rode Thread Adaptor kit

This new gizmo from Rode — a well-known brand in the production and music recording space — is known as the Thread Adaptor, but it probably should have a more catchy name than that. This interesting little gadget is made from durable stainless steel and brass with screw-on adapters for 3/8- and 5/8-inch threading as well as the 1/4-inch we see on most camera gear, all held together with a metal carabiner clip for your keychain, gig bag, and EDC carrier.

Different combinations of the aforementioned adapters can be used to “adapt to any situation,” and you’ll even find a handy little “integrated” wide-blade screwdriver for “tightening or loosening the adaptors” in the carabiner portion of the setup.

There’s nothing more frustrating than when you’re on set or in the studio and realise the thread size of your mic clip and stand don’t match up, or you need to mount your microphone but only have light stands available. The Thread Adaptor is a lifesaver in these moments. It features. The Thread Adaptor is a premium universal adaptor kit for mounting a range of devices onto any mic stand, boompole, tripod or studio arm.

Surrounded in the Rode-style satin nickel finish, the metal and brass Thread Adaptor carries a $25 list price. It doesn’t appear to be available stateside just yet, but we will update this post when it is.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, there are plenty of affordable thread adaptor options on Amazon, some of which only cost $7 or $8. While you’ll likely need to buy a couple of them, you can certainly achieve much of what the Rode Thread Adaptor kit can for less. But you’re also going to be left with a bunch of tiny little loose adapters in most cases that can be annoying to lug around and more likely to get lost/misplaced than the today carabiner option above. The handy new Rode Thread Adaptor is easily one of the most elegant solutions out there and something all on-site producers, content creators, and videographers will want to at least take a look at.

