Amazon 1-day purifier sale cleans your home’s air from $50.50 with up to 33% in savings

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PrettyWater Solutions is now offering up to 33% off a series of air purifiers. One standout is the Mooka True HEPA Air Purifier for $55.99 shipped. But that price drops down to $50.39 after you clip the 10% on-page coupon. Regularly $70 or more, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Rated for spaces up to 323-square feet, this is a solid option for bedrooms or your home office. Designed to remove "dust, pollen, mold spores, and pet dander," it features 3-stage HEPA filtration, an activated carbon filter, 360-degree air intake, and built-in timers. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon.

If you can get away with a smaller option, save even more with this $35 Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier. This one is even more portable and can travel with you just about anywhere. Its 2-stage filtration isn’t quite as robust as today’s lead deal, but it carries solid ratings from over 1,500 Amazon customers and makes for a great little lower-cost alternative.

Go browse through the rest of the Gold Box purifier sale right here with offers starting from $60 shipped on larger models and more.

You’ll also want to swing by our smart home and household essentials hubs for even more price drops including these ongoing Anker eufy HomeKit camera systems and smart home gear deals from $32.

More on the Mooka True HEPA Air Purifier:

WORRY-FREE PURCHASE – 100% Ozone Free Certified By Carb(EO NO.:G-19-166), Available for California. Etl, Fcc Certified & Ce Listed. Support 24/7 Live Chat, 30-day No-hassle Refund and 3-year Support.

CLEAN AIR ESSENTIAL: Air purifier designed to filter out dust, pollen, mold spores, and pet dander; 7.68 inches long, 7.68 inches wide, and 15.87 inches tall

INTUITIVE DESIGN: 3-Stage filtration system including a pre-filter, True HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter; Designed for pet owners, babies, children, the elderly, or anyone wanting to improve the air quality in their home

