Save up to $98 on Anker eufy HomeKit camera systems, smart locks, more from $32

Following its more wide-ranging sale yesterday, Anker is back today with a fresh batch of eufy security discounts on various camera systems, smart locks, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the eufyCam 2C Pro HomeKit 4-Camera Kit at $441.99. Normally fetching $540, you’re looking at $98 in savings with today’s offer marking the lowest price since April and the second-best overall. Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes three of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look. Head below for more from $32.

Other eufy security discounts include:

But if it’s gear for your smartphone or everyday carry, be sure to give this week’s Anker roundup a closer look for other ways to cash-in on savings. We’re seeing a collection of deals starting at $9, including everything from iPhone chargers to portable power stations, projectors, and more.

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!