Bring this aluminum swiveling MacBook stand to your workstation at $26 (Save 35%)

YFW Technology (95% positive lifetime feedback from 1,200+) via Amazon currently offers its Aluminum Swivel MacBook Stand for $25.99 shipped when code 35XKPCS6 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at 35% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price of the year. Delivering an aluminum build that stands out from other MacBook stands on the market, this one arrives with a swiveling base. It’ll also let you elevate your machine up to 8-inches off the desk with an adjustable design. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more cash by ditching the swiveling base by going with this well-reviewed OMOTON model for $17 instead. You’re looking at different design compared to the lead deal, which arrives with a more simplistic and open-back form-factor. Though it’ll still increase the ergonomics of your setup, for a more affordable price at that. Over 800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

But if you’re looking to bring much of those ergonomics to your iPhone, don’t forget to check out the price cut we spotted earlier in the week on elago’s M5 stand. Sporting an adjustable design, this will let you get the perfect angle for your device while at the desk for keeping tabs on notifications and the like. Plus, it’s down to a new all-time low at $12.

Aluminum Swivel MacBook Stand features:

This swivel MacBook stand can not only rotate 360 degrees but also adjust the view of angle according to your usage habits From 0° to 25° view of angle – to satisfy all your desires when using your laptop with this notebook stand on desk. The slim compact stand elevates your laptop to a perfect eye level and prevents you from hunching over your screen, which develop a good working posture which helps to reduce shoulder and neck pain.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!