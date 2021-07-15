FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Athleta Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $5: Skorts, joggers, more

-
FashionAthleta
60% off from $5

The Athleta semi-annual sale offers up to 60% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Update your workout wear for summer with deals on shorts, tank tops, dresses, joggers, and accessories. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Match Point Skort that’s very on-trend for this season. This skort is flattering and perfect for outdoor sports or running errands. You can wear it with sweatshirts, tank tops, t-shirts, and much more. It’s currently marked down to $50, which is $19 off the original rate. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Athleta customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Athleta include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering deals from just $9 and an extra 50% off thousands of styles.

