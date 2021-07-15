Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Cooler with 5-day ice retention now under $30 (Reg. $49)

Walmart is now offering the Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Cooler for $29.82 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with W+ (free 15-day trial). Regularly as much as $49 and currently out of stock at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. This is a great chance for outdoor adventurers to score a high-quality cooler that can keep up with them. Alongside the 50-quart capacity, it can keep your ice cold for up to 5-days in temperatures as high as 90-degrees. Other features include all-terrain wheels, cup holders mounted into the “Have-A-Seat” lid (supports up to 250-pounds), and a telescoping handle for easy transportation. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Walmart customers. More details below.

As of right now, there really aren’t very many options with this kind of capacity for less than $29 or so. While that just goes to show how notable today’s lead deal is, if you don’t need that kind of space, something like this Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler at under $15 Prime shipped might do the trick. This is a great one of day trips and long car rides with a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers.

And while we are talking outdoor trips and the like, you’ll want swing by today’s roundup of camping gear deals from $7.50 including the Energizer LED Camping Lantern at $15. Just make sure you swing by our sports/fitness and DIY and outdoor tool hubs for even more deals on teams to support your adventures this summer as well.

More on the Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Cooler:

Get the good times rolling with the Coleman® 50-Quart Xtreme® 5-Day Hard Cooler with Wheels, Dark Blue. Whether you’re strolling to the beach or going to a ball game, the heavy-duty wheels handle almost any terrain with little effort. Your high-capacity cooler holds up to 84 cans, which means you will have plenty of room for refreshments for a whole group of friends and family.

