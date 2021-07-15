Up to 71% off camping essentials: Energizer LED Camping Lantern $15 + more from $7.50

Woot is now offering up to 71% off a range of camping gear and hunting equipment with deals from $7.50. One standout is the Energizer LED Camping Lantern at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $20 at Amazon, today’s deal is a solid 25% off and the lowest total we can find. A perfect option for the camp site or just for out in the yard this summer, it puts out up to 500 lumens of power in high mode. But you’ll also find a glow-in-the-dark button to switch between the three lighting options: High, low, and night light. This weather-resistant lantern can run for up to 650 hours with your choice between D or AA batteries for power. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More camping gear deals below.

If you think you can get away with a similar option that isn’t as bright for as long, take a look at the Enbrighten LED Mini Camping Lantern for $11 Prime shipped. It will still provide a weather resistant lighting solution for up to 40 hours at a time with a solid 200 lumens of brightness. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers.

Swing over to Woot to browse through the rest of today’s camping gear sale for additional deals on lanterns, cooking solutions, flashlights, knives, binoculars, and much more from $7.50.

Then, be sure to check out this deal on the RAD Cycle Mighty Rack at a 2021 low as well as everything else in our sports/fitness deal hub to stay active over the next few months. Go hit up our DIY and outdoor tool hub for offers to bolster your productivity this summer as well including this morning’s Chemical Guys car cleaning Amazon sale from $5.50.

More on the Energizer LED Camping Lantern:

Energizer LED Emergency Lantern works with 3 Energizer MAX D batteries for maximum power, or 3 Energizer MAX AA batteries for lower power (batteries not included). This camping light Puts out up to 500 lumens* in high mode, delivering bright, brilliant visibility for a variety of tasks, from nighttime camping, to blackouts during storms, or work around the house.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!