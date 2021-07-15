FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Up to 71% off camping essentials: Energizer LED Camping Lantern $15 + more from $7.50

-
Sports-FitnesswootEnergizer
71% off $7.50+

Woot is now offering up to 71% off a range of camping gear and hunting equipment with deals from $7.50. One standout is the Energizer LED Camping Lantern at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $20 at Amazon, today’s deal is a solid 25% off and the lowest total we can find. A perfect option for the camp site or just for out in the yard this summer, it puts out up to 500 lumens of power in high mode. But you’ll also find a glow-in-the-dark button to switch between the three lighting options: High, low, and night light. This weather-resistant lantern can run for up to 650 hours with your choice between D or AA batteries for power. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More camping gear deals below. 

If you think you can get away with a similar option that isn’t as bright for as long, take a look at the Enbrighten LED Mini Camping Lantern for $11 Prime shipped. It will still provide a weather resistant lighting solution for up to 40 hours at a time with a solid 200 lumens of brightness. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. 

Swing over to Woot to browse through the rest of today’s camping gear sale for additional deals on lanterns, cooking solutions, flashlights, knives, binoculars, and much more from $7.50

Then, be sure to check out this deal on the RAD Cycle Mighty Rack at a 2021 low as well as everything else in our sports/fitness deal hub to stay active over the next few months. Go hit up our DIY and outdoor tool hub for offers to bolster your productivity this summer as well including this morning’s Chemical Guys car cleaning Amazon sale from $5.50

More on the Energizer LED Camping Lantern:

Energizer LED Emergency Lantern works with 3 Energizer MAX D batteries for maximum power, or 3 Energizer MAX AA batteries for lower power (batteries not included). This camping light Puts out up to 500 lumens* in high mode, delivering bright, brilliant visibility for a variety of tasks, from nighttime camping, to blackouts during storms, or work around the house.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

woot

Energizer

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

TOSOT’s dehumidifier covers 4500-sq. ft. and is n...
Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Cooler with 5-day ice retention...
AeroGarden’s 6-plant Harvest indoor garden drops ...
Nixon Heat Watch brings Olympian-ready waterproofing to...
Reebok’s ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike hits $205, ...
Huge deals on MyProtein today: 3-pack Clear Whey Isolat...
Blink Mini falls to new low at $17.50 (Used, Orig. $35)...
Don’t stress: This 30-speed deep tissue massage g...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $11

Energizer’s rechargeable LED flashlight plugs into the wall + turns on automatically at $7.50

$7.50 Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $40+

Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down at $27 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)

$27 Learn More
Reg. $262+

TOSOT’s dehumidifier covers 4500-sq. ft. and is now $200 Prime shipped (Up to $100 off) + more

$200 Learn More

Tory Burch x Shiseido summer collaboration debuts a sunscreen and fashion line

Learn More
Reg. $59

Score the recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote at an all-time low of $50

$50 Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $45

Amazon will ship this navy office chair to your door for $36.50 (Reg. $45)

$36.50 Learn More