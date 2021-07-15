FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 40% on Dash’s 1.7L precision heating electric kettle at 2021 low of $77.50

Amazon is offering the Dash Insulated Cordless Eelctric Kettle for $77.56 shipped. This has been going for around $130 as of late, though currently marked down to $100, so you can save up to 40% today and mark a new 2021 low price. Dash’s cordless kettle centers itself on a precision heating feature, which is perfect for tea lovers who might burn or spoil their favorite drinks with other models. The large 1.7L capacity means you can boil enough water for a whole tea party, and with hot/cold insulation, it’ll stay at just the right temperature for longer. Set it, forget it, and enjoy delicious teas and beverages brewed to perfection. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Find more options below.

If you’re just looking for an easy way to boil water, this Amazon Basics electric kettle gets the job done for just $27. It won’t offer any precision heating or upgraded insulation, but for dorm living and basic brews, it’s still a solid option. Plus, you don’t ahve to compromise on size, as it still delivers a 1.7L capacity. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 5,800 Amazon shoppers.

Now that you’ve got your hot drinks covered, we also found a great deal to keep your frosty beverages cold and refreshing this summer. Packing 50-quarts of Xtreme insulation, the Coleman cooler is ready for the cookout and the campsite with ice retention up to 5-days. Right now you can score one for under $30, then head over to our home goods guide to see what other deals we’ve cooked up for your kitchen.

More on Dash’ Cordless Electric Kettle:

Keep drinks hot or cold for hours with the Dash Insulated Kettle! This Kettle has stainless steel, dual-walled vacuum insulation, so your drinks stay at a consistent temperature even when traveling or resting on the kitchen table. With the Digital Interface, and you can heat to boiling temperature with the touch of a button, or set a precise temperature up to 212°F/100°C. The Kettle has a cool-touch exterior, and comes with an anti-spill lid and lever-controlled spout that’s easy to use with a single hand. A built-in probe allows you to read the exact internal temperature of the kettle on the Digital Display. Great for entertaining or travel, the Dash Insulated Kettle ensures that your beverages are always the perfect temperature.

