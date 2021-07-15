FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ember’s prev-gen. Temperature Control Mug keeps your coffee warm at $80 (Orig $130)

Verizon Wireless is offering the previous-generation Ember Temperature Control Mug for $79.99 shipped. Originally retailing for $130, the new version fetches that much right now and today’s deal beats our last mention by $20. If you’re tired of pouring a cup of coffee, catching up on email, and then taking a sip of your drink only to realize it’s cold, this is for you. It’s customizable and can keep your drink at an exact temperature ranging between 120F to 145F depending on what you’re wanting. It also has a 1-hour battery life per charge once you remove it from the dock, although you can leave it charging for all-day use. It also packs Bluetooth to pair with your phone for presets, notifications, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Opt for the RTIC Insulated 12-ounce mug instead. At just $19 Prime shipped, RTIC’s mug is designed to keep your drink warm for hours on end. Just note that there are no electronics in play here keeping it from going cold, just standard double-walled insulation.

Speaking of coffee, did you see the K-Cup sale that we found earlier today? Right now, you can pick up an 80-count variety pack SF Bay K-Cups for $14 Prime shipped. That’s a pretty big discount from its normal $34 or more going rate. You’ll also want to head over to our home goods guide for other ways to save, and be sure to bookmark that page and check back frequently as we’re constantly updating it with new sales.

More on the Ember Temperature Control Hub:

  • Keeps your hot drink at the exact temperature you prefer (between 120°F – 145°F). Start with 135°F and adjust up or down.
  • Up to 1 hour battery life on a single charge. Or keep the Ember Mug on the included charging coaster for all day use.
  • Control with your smartphone. Pair with the Ember App to set your temperature, customize presets, receive notifications and more.
  • Safe to hand wash. Made of stainless steel with an updated ceramic coating to reduce scratching. Ember Mug is IPX7 rated and fully submersible up to 1 meter deep.

