Grab this 80-count variety pack of the popular SF Bay K-Cups for $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $34+)

Reg. $34+ $14

Amazon is now offering the 80-count SF Bay Coffee OneCUP Assorted Variety Pack for $13.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and apply code 30FORSFBAY at checkout. Then remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Alongside commercially compostable K-Cups, you’re looking at an 80-pack consisting of hazelnut (flavored), donut shop, Colombian, espresso roasts. It is made from 100% Arabica coffee as well as certified Kosher coffee beans and is among the more popular brands out there for K-Cups. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better per cup value than today’s lead deal at the moment, brand name or otherwise. But for a quick refresh that won’t cost you as much right now, consider the The Original Donut Shop K-Cups that start at just over $6 Prime shipped on Amazon. They are also a popular option with a 4+ star rating from over 4,900 Amazon customers. 

Then go dig through all of our home goods deals, cooking essential price drops, household essential discounts right here. You’ll find offers on solar floodlights, a simplehuman touch-free soap dispenser, today’s price drop on Cuisinart’s 8-cup Food Processor, and a new low on this mid-century modern sofa at Amazon. But don’t forget about today’s deal on AeroGarden’s 6-plant Harvest indoor garden as well. 

More on the SF Bay Coffee OneCUP K-Cups:

  • ASSORTED VARIETY PACK: This SF Bay OneCup variety pack features 4 of our lesser known but amazing coffee blends: Hazelnut (Flavored), Donut Shop, Colombian, Espresso Roast
  • KEURIG COMPATIBLE: Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain.
  • ECO-FRIENDLY, COMMERCIALLY COMPOSTABLE: OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.

