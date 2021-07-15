Grab this 80-count variety pack of the popular SF Bay K-Cups for $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $34+)

Amazon is now offering the 80-count SF Bay Coffee OneCUP Assorted Variety Pack for $13.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and apply code 30FORSFBAY at checkout. Then remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Alongside commercially compostable K-Cups, you’re looking at an 80-pack consisting of hazelnut (flavored), donut shop, Colombian, espresso roasts. It is made from 100% Arabica coffee as well as certified Kosher coffee beans and is among the more popular brands out there for K-Cups. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better per cup value than today’s lead deal at the moment, brand name or otherwise. But for a quick refresh that won’t cost you as much right now, consider the The Original Donut Shop K-Cups that start at just over $6 Prime shipped on Amazon. They are also a popular option with a 4+ star rating from over 4,900 Amazon customers.

More on the SF Bay Coffee OneCUP K-Cups:

ASSORTED VARIETY PACK: This SF Bay OneCup variety pack features 4 of our lesser known but amazing coffee blends: Hazelnut (Flavored), Donut Shop, Colombian, Espresso Roast

KEURIG COMPATIBLE: Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain.

ECO-FRIENDLY, COMMERCIALLY COMPOSTABLE: OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.

