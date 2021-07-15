FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Just $13 brings four draining succulent pots to your home (Reg. $20)

-
AmazonHome Goods
Reg. $20 $13

Urban Jungle Studio (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of POTEY Succulent Planter Pots with Drainage Plug and Saucer for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code POTEY053 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. These pots feature built-in drainage holes as well as saucers, making watering a simple task. This means that you can just pull the drainage plug out, water your plant, wait for the excess to come out the bottom, you just re-insert the plug. After that, you can set it on the saucer can catch any excess that drains out over time. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

With your savings, you should pick up this 2-quart bag of organic succulent and cactus potting soil mix. It’s fast-draining and designed to give your desert-themed plants exactly what’s required for them to to grow. Plus, since it’s organic, it’s not only better for the environment, but also you. The potting mix can be picked up on Amazon for $6.50, so be sure to grab that with your new pots from above.

For other ways to grow plants indoors, check out the AeroGarden Harvest. It’s designed to help you maintain an indoor garden, with support for six plants. Right now it’s down to $75, and it normally goes for up to $119 or more. This deal ends at midnight, however, so be sure to act fast to secure the lower price.

More on the POTEY Succulent Planter Pots:

  • The creative and special design of this lovely planter will make your home more lively. Great for home decor, its clean lines are greatly suitable for decorating your windowsill, desktop, kitchen, bathroom, office and bedroom.
  • Each set included 4 pcs 3.1 inches pot, featuring drainage holes and removable saucer so you can manage the amount of water your plants get, without any spills or messes.
  • These 100% glazed ceramic pots made from natural soil which processed through hot oven. Making from natural soil benefits to your plant ventilation and growth, it also keep water for your plant not like terracotta materials.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

TOSOT’s dehumidifier covers 4500-sq. ft. and is n...
Amazon will ship this navy office chair to your door fo...
New Amazon all-time low hits Rubbermaid’s oven-sa...
Save up to 80% on ESR AirTags case bundles: Leather, si...
Fitbit Ace 2 kids activity tracker packs summer fun for...
Four new monitors drop in price: GIGABYTE 32-inch, port...
Save 40% on Dash’s 1.7L precision heating electri...
Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Mower dr...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $17+

Hookup a pair of Gosund Smart Alexa/Assistant Wi-Fi Plugs at $7 ea. today (Reg. up to $23)

$14 Learn More

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $262+

TOSOT’s dehumidifier covers 4500-sq. ft. and is now $200 Prime shipped (Up to $100 off) + more

$200 Learn More

Tory Burch x Shiseido summer collaboration debuts a sunscreen and fashion line

Learn More
Reg. $59

Score the recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote at an all-time low of $50

$50 Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $45

Amazon will ship this navy office chair to your door for $36.50 (Reg. $45)

$36.50 Learn More
Reg. $30

New Amazon all-time low hits Rubbermaid’s oven-safe Glass Storage Set at $23.50

$23.50 Learn More