Just $13 brings four draining succulent pots to your home (Reg. $20)

Urban Jungle Studio (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of POTEY Succulent Planter Pots with Drainage Plug and Saucer for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code POTEY053 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. These pots feature built-in drainage holes as well as saucers, making watering a simple task. This means that you can just pull the drainage plug out, water your plant, wait for the excess to come out the bottom, you just re-insert the plug. After that, you can set it on the saucer can catch any excess that drains out over time. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

With your savings, you should pick up this 2-quart bag of organic succulent and cactus potting soil mix. It’s fast-draining and designed to give your desert-themed plants exactly what’s required for them to to grow. Plus, since it’s organic, it’s not only better for the environment, but also you. The potting mix can be picked up on Amazon for $6.50, so be sure to grab that with your new pots from above.

For other ways to grow plants indoors, check out the AeroGarden Harvest. It’s designed to help you maintain an indoor garden, with support for six plants. Right now it’s down to $75, and it normally goes for up to $119 or more. This deal ends at midnight, however, so be sure to act fast to secure the lower price.

More on the POTEY Succulent Planter Pots:

The creative and special design of this lovely planter will make your home more lively. Great for home decor, its clean lines are greatly suitable for decorating your windowsill, desktop, kitchen, bathroom, office and bedroom.

Each set included 4 pcs 3.1 inches pot, featuring drainage holes and removable saucer so you can manage the amount of water your plants get, without any spills or messes.

These 100% glazed ceramic pots made from natural soil which processed through hot oven. Making from natural soil benefits to your plant ventilation and growth, it also keep water for your plant not like terracotta materials.

