AeroGarden’s 6-plant Harvest indoor garden drops to $75 for today only (Reg. $119+)

Today only, Woot is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden for $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Carrying a $150 list price, this model typically fetches closer to $119 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. It is also $25 under the current $100 discount you’ll find directly from AeroGarden. A complete countertop indoor garden, it can support up to six plants at a time with absolutely no expertise required. The built-in control panel tells you when to water and when to add plant food all while automatically controlling the included lights. Ships with a 6-pod heirloom salad kit, a 1-year warranty, and carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For a more affordable solution, take a look at the AeroGarden Sprout model that starts from under $54 shipped. This one can only support three plants at a time, but is essentially the same otherwise. It also takes up less space on the countertop and carries solid 4+ star ratings.

Head over to our home goods guide for more discounted gear to upgrade your living space. Along with deals on Anker’s popular eufy HomeVac stick vacuums and more from $45, we are also tracking some solid price drops on this metal bench for your garden or patio, Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger, the Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, and much more right here.

More on the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden:

The 6-pod Harvest garden is our most popular countertop garden. It’s easy to use, has a sleek tailored shape and a small footprint to fit in any kitchen. The Harvest is a perfect gift for almost any occasion. Great for gift baskets, gift sets, birthday gifts, and both gifts for women and men. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest has room for six different plants.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!