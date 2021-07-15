FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These 3-headed solar floodlights can cover a lot of ground for less than $10 a piece (Save 48%)

OTD-US (97% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 3-head Solar Security Floodlights for $19.79 Prime shipped when you apply code 451RKFPQ at checkout. That knocks a full 48% off the usual $36 rate, bringing the price down to less than $5 away from the lowest we’ve ever tracked. Offering 270-degrees of light, these floodlights are equipped with a smart motion sensor and a 2,200mAh solar battery. Even in low light, the rechargeable lithium battery will hold up to 30-hours of juice, and with IP65 waterproofing, they’re ready to withstand everything from summer storms to winter whiteouts. Over 8,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. See more options below.

Throwing in one of wansview’s 1080p outdoor smart cameras might be a good way to add some extra security to your home. You can snag one for $20 when you clip the on-page coupon, and then you’re set to enjoy HD views of your home and property from your phone or compatible Alexa device. The 2MP camera is backed with nightvision, smart motion detection and accompanying alerts, and IP66 waterproofing, so it’s ready to stand guard with your floodlights whatever the seasons have in store. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,600 customers.

We’re also tracking a solid 24% cut to meross’ popular HomeKit smart garage door opener. With it, you can open, close, and check the history of your garage door from anywhere, so you always know when folks are coming in or out. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant too, so it pairs nicely with our above deals.

Otdair 3-head Solar Floodlights feature:

  • Otdair 3 head solar security lights has multi-joint rotatable design, 360° independently adjustable solar panel and spotlights, can be rotated to any angle for your requirements
  • Otdair solar motion sensor light has built-in body motion sensor function and low light sensor. It can detect distances up to 33 feet, with a range of 120°
  • Solar secuirty lights’ waterproof rating: IP65
  • Otdair solar security light has built- in lithium rechargeable battery (2200mAh) ensures full charge at low light and can last up to 30 hours for night use, at glare it can last 6 hours

