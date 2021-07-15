Save up to 24% on meross HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant garage door remotes from $30

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its latest Smart HomeKit Garage Door Opener Remote for $38.24 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 24% in savings as today’s offer beats our previous mention by $2 in order to deliver one of the best prices to date. This meross hub brings smart home control to your garage door, allowing you to open, close, and check its status from anywhere. On top of being able to toggle settings via your smartphone, there’s also support for all three of the major voice assistants, giving Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control over the garage door for setting automations and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 950 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the HomeKit support can make out at an even lower price point by going with the previous-generation meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote at $29.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $35, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year. This option will still let you control the garage with the same Alexa, Assistant, and smartphone functionality, just without the Siri integration found on the featured model. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Then once the garage has received the Siri, Alexa, or Assistant treatment, it’s time to give the rest of your house the same attention by checking out all of the other discounts in our smart home guide. Notably, you can save up to 37% on GE Enbrighten Z-Wave smart plugs, dimmer switches, and more from $31.50.

meross HomeKit Garage Hub features:

You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!