Save 40% and prop up your phone with this adjustable stand at under $5.50 on Amazon

Leader Seller (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Licheers Adjustable Cell Phone Stand for $5.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal saves you quite a bit from its $9 normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. It’s adjustable in multiple ways, as well. For instance, you can change its height from 5.1- to 9-inches tall and the angle is also customizable from 5- to 90-degrees, depending on what you need. There’s also a pad on the bottom that easily holds your device in place while propped up so it won’t slip. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

A quick look at Amazon’s best-seller list will show just how great of a price today’s lead deal is. For instance, you could pick up a 4-pack of plastic stands for $7 at Amazon, which is a better value overall if you consider the price of each one in the bundle. However, in the end, you’re still spending more than the model above, so it’s really your call on which is best for your setup.

For larger devices, did you see the MacBook stand we found earlier today? It’s on sale for $26, which is a 35% discount from its normal going rate. Designed to uphold a laptop instead of a phone, it’ll take up a larger footprint on your desk. However, it will bring your mobile computer’s display to new heights, making it more ergonomic for working from home.

More on the Licheers Phone Stand:

  • Licheers cell phone stand for desk comes with a weighted metal base, an aluminum alloy rod that makes a lower centre of gravity.This iPhone holder stand is stable enough to support all mobile phones, iPhone 11/11 Pro/Max/X/MAX/XR/8/8P, Note 10/9/8/Plus, S10/S9/S8, Switch, iPad Mini, iPad Air, small tablet, and so on. (NOTE: IT MIGHT NOT SUITABLE FOR DEVICES OVER 10 INCH.)
  • This cell phone stand holder is adjustable in height from 5.1″ (12.95cm) to 9″(22.86cm) to raise your phone screen to eye level, which helps to fix your posture and reduce neck & back strain, also it can be easily adjusted to the (5°~ 90°) angle by hand, providing comfortable viewing angle.(TIPS:FOR BIG SIZE DEVICES, PLEASE LOWER THE HEIGHT AND ADJUST A SUITABLE ANGLE TO GET BETTER STABILITY.)
  • A reserved charging port lets you charge your phone when using this stand. The base of the phone stand can be a mini storage tray to place your little things, such as earphones, U disk, keys, earrings and etc.

Amazon

Smartphone Accessories

