This citronella candle burns for 100+ hours and comes in a reusable bucket at a low of $12

Romantic Home LLC (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sonsien 100-hour Citronella Candle for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code LVWTGN39 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down 50% from its current rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this candle and is the best available. For further comparison, similar citronella candles that burn around the same amount of time go for $10 at Amazon, but don’t offer nearly as nice of a look and aren’t reusable. As we get closer to fall, and the evenings get cooler, it’s almost time to head outside for some get togethers with friends. Using citronella candles, you’ll be able to ward off unwanted mosquitos while still enjoying a fresh and good smell. Today’s deal delivers a large 18.3-ounce candle that features “more than 100 hours” of burn time before it’s finished. Plus, once it’s out, you can use the cute bucket as a decoration around the house. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Of course, you could instead opt for the Coleman Scented Citronella Candle. It’s available for $6 on Amazon, which is 50% below even today’s lead deal. It’s only meant to run for around 25 hours though, which is a 75% reduction in usage. However, since it’s lower-cost, it might fit your needs better.

If you’re taking the citronella candles camping, then be sure you have enough light to easily find your way at night. Earlier today, we found some lanterns as much as 71% off at Woot. There’s the Energizer LED lantern at $15, a smaller version at $11, and more from $7.50. Head on over to our deal coverage for more details.

More on the Citronella Candle:

Long Using Time. Our patio citronella candle is larger than ordinary citronella candle, you will recieved 18.3 oz gaint citronella candle, it surpport more than 100 hours of use time. The size of outdoor citronella candles large metal tin container is 3.5, 6, 5.4 Inches.

Citronella Oil. The big citronella candles outdoor is made from citronella plant, this classic citronella scent combines a top note of green citrus with a bottom note of fresh lemongrass fragrance.

2 Wicks. The large outdoor candle providing a strong and fresh aroma, the citronella indoor candle maximize its fragrant with 2 wicks and spread its scent quick.

