Elite Gourmet single serve coffee maker brews your own grounds for just $19

-
Reg. $25 $19

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet Personal Coffee Brewer for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal saves 24% from its list price of $25 and marks a return to the best price that we’ve tracked all-time once before. This brewer works with your own coffee grounds, making each brew both personal and budget-friendly here. You’ll not only get the coffee maker here, but also a 14-ounce stainless steel tumbler to keep your coffee stored in when you leave the house. Just insert some coffee grounds, press brew, and after a few seconds, you’ll be able to walk away with a fresh cup of coffee each morning. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Since today’s deal requires you to use coffee grounds, why not make some Dunkin’ at home? This 12-ounce bag is just $5.50 at Amazon and should help jump-start your day for weeks on end. It’s Dunkin’s Original blend of medium-roast grounds, though other options are available on the page if that doesn’t quite suit your taste.

If you won’t be leaving the house with your coffee, then check out Ember’s 14-ounce mug. It’s the perfect size to use with today’s brewer and it packs a temperature-controlled design. You can choose how hot you want the coffee to stay, and it can keep it at that temperature for up to one hour unplugged or indefinitely when docked. Right now, it’s down to $80, which marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen.

More on the Elite Gourmet Personal Coffee Brewer:

  • UNIVERSAL DESIGN AND WASTE REDUCING: No need for paper or plastic cups, we’ve included a 14-Oz. #304 stainless steel interior and exterior insulated travel mug that fits perfectly under coffee dispensers and most cup holders so fresh coffee is always ready for you. Just Click, Brew and Go!
  • QUICK INSTANT BREW TIME: With the Elite Gourmet personal single-serve coffee maker, you can brew fresh coffee at home in under 60 seconds. It’s great for “On the go mornings or a quick pick me up to save valuable time for your busy life.
  • EASY ONE-TOUCH OPERATION: Enjoy hot and freshly brewed coffee fast with this stylish, compact 600-Watt coffee maker. The one-touch operation allows you to quickly and easily brew up to 14 oz. of tasty coffee at the perfect temperature without the long wait at your local coffee house.

