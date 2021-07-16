FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

First Alert’s $12.50 smoke alarm ships with a 10-year battery built-in (Amazon low, Reg. $17)

-
First Alert
Amazon low $12.50

Amazon is offering the First Alert Ionization Smoke Alarm with 10-Year Battery for $12.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of around $17, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before at Amazon for this smoke detector. This alarm uses an ionization sensor for smoke detection which easily spots fire from things like paper or grease. It’s battery-operated meaning you can place it anywhere and this model even works when the power goes out. The alarm is 85dB, which is loud enough to wake you in the middle of the night. There’s also a single test/silence button and an end-of-life signal so you know when to replace it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit lower-cost? Well, the Kidde FyreWatch Battery-Operated Smoke Alarm is a great choice. Coming in at under $6.50 Prime shipped on Amazon, this smoke detector is around 48% below today’s lead deal. The biggest thing here is that there’s no built-in battery, and you’ll need to replace it once the power is gone.

Keep an eye on your home from afar when you pick up the TP-Link 2K Kasa smart camera. It’s compatible with both Alexa and Assistant. Earlier today, we found it’s on sale for just $32, which is a massive 38% discount from its normal going rate. No hub is required for it to function as it connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network.

More on the First Alert Smoke Alarm:

  • Alarm features an ionization sensor for smoke detection, which is effective in recognizing smoke from flaming fires such as paper and grease fires
  • Battery-operated unit provides continuous monitoring even if there’s a power failure: Plus, it’s easy to install
  • Alarm also features loud 85-decibel alarm, easy mounting bracket, a single test/silence button, and an end-of-life signal so you know when to replace the unit

