TP-Link’s latest 2K Kasa smart camera expands your Alexa/Assistant setup at $32 (Save 38%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa 2K Smart Indoor Camera for $31.99 shipped when code 20KASACAM has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $45, it recently dropped to $40 before arriving at today’s new all-time low at 38% off. This is also one of the first notable discounts, as well. Arriving with 2K recording, the most recent addition to TP-Link’s lineup of Kasa cameras helps you keep an eye on indoor happenings. Or for those looking for an affordable video doorbell alternative, just point this out the window to keep tabs on package deliveries. Other notable features including Alexa and Google Assistant integration, two-way audio, and motion detection. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

At under $32, your choices are pretty limited when it comes to grabbing a smart camera for less. Even our top pick in the budget-friendly space, the Wyze Cam V3, sells for more than the lead deal and this one arrives with 1080p recording as opposed to the 2K sensor found above. So if you’re looking for an affordable way to bring some added security to your setup, this TP-Link offering is about as good as it gets.

But then consider expanding your smart home setup to the garage with these meross openers. On sale for the best prices of the year starting at $30, you’ll be able to bring these hubs into your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup at up to 24% off. Or just go check out all of the markdowns in our smart home guide.

TP-Link Kasa 2K Smart Indoor Camera features:

Capture more delicate details and vivid colors than 1080p with sharp and crisp 2K HD. Provides outstanding image quality even when you zoom in with more pixels. 130-degree wide angle field of view. See, hear and speak to your family using 2-way audio through the Kasa app (iOS and Android) while live streaming with this wifi camera. 2-year warranty.

