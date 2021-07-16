FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OPOLAR’s mini wireless MacBook/electronics vacuum now $29.50 (Reg. $58+)

Reg. $58+ $29.50

OPOLAR is now offering its Battery Operated Air Duster Laptop Vacuum for $29.50 shipped. Regularly up to $80 and currently on sale for $58.99, it will automatically drop down to $29.50 in the cart. That’s more than 60% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Built to clean out the things traditional wipers and dusters shouldn’t come in contact with, it can handle microscopic dust slowly eating away at your precious electronics. It has a 6000mAh battery to support up to 30-minutes of use with simple USB charging and is a great alternative to air canisters. Ratings are thin here but it ships with an 18-month warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee. More details below. 

For something similar that will save you even more, take a look at the 10A Mini Computer Vacuum at $17.50 Prime shipped. This one carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds and provides a similar experience to today’s OPOLAR for less. Just keep in mind its internal battery has half the capacity at 3000mAh, but that might be more than enough for a quick dust up in between uses. 

While we are talking laptop and smartphone accessories, dive into today’s fresh new Anker Amazon sale with deals from $16. You’ll find plenty of charging gear as well as protectors, affordable earbuds, cables, and more right here

More on the OPOLAR Air Duster Laptop Vacuum:

Deep Cleaning & Extensive Utilization: This OPOLAR duster tops the market by its capacity to produce a powerful thrust of air at almost 9 levels strong gale for deep cleaning of the microscopic dust of 0.9-1.1oz. Starting from printed circuit boards to electronic instruments, medical devices, and many more such areas can be cleaned by this mini duster which your traditional wiper or duster cannot clean.

