Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $16

The weekend has almost arrived and Anker is celebrating with a series of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. With price cuts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to projectors, earbuds, and more, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerPort III Mini 30W USB-C Charger for $15.99. Normally fetching $22, you’re looking at 27% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. While it’s not the all-new GaN models that were just released from Anker, its PowerPort III Mini still arrives as one of the best options around for refueling your iPhone or Android handset. Its compact form-factor can dish out 30W of power to a connected device over USB-C and even sports a folding plug design. And with many phones not even including a charging adapter in the box anymore, this is a must-have for the price. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $16.

Notable Anker weekend deals:

First up, go check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review of Anker’s new PowerConf C300 webcam, which arrives with a Mac-friendly design and more. But when it comes to additional discounts, earlier this week we saw the brand’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro go on sale for $100 alongside this collection of eufy stick vacuums from $45.

Anker PowerPort III Mini 30W USB-C Charger features:

High-speed charging – from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, anker’s signature PowerIQ 3. 0 technology delivers full-speed charging To virtually any device. Works flawlessly with nearly all mobile USB-C devices, and other laptops, tablets and more At full 30W speed. 30% smaller than a stock MacBook charger, with a foldable plug for easy storage.

