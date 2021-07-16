FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your smart home with this Wi-Fi dimmer 3-way switch kit at under $20 (Save 56%)

Tessan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer 3-way Switch Kit for $19.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 57XH7SMN at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its original rate of $54 and current price of $46, today’s deal saves at least 56% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. With two switches included here, you’ll find that they are designed for 3-way setups where other budget-friendly kits just won’t work. Plus, the switches are built to dim your lights to help set the mood when needed. With support for Alexa and Assistant, you’ll also find that it works well with voice commands and other smart home routines. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t need the dimming function or two switches, then we’ve got a way for you to save some cash. Right now, you can pick up a single Kasa Smart 3-Way Switch for $16.50 at Amazon. While it won’t dim your lights, and you’ll need to buy more to overhaul different rooms of your home, in the end, it does come in at a significantly lower cost overall.

Further expand your smart home with the TP-Link 2K Kasa smart camera. It’s also Alexa/Assistant compatible and right now it’s just $32. That’s a 38% discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Not sure if it’s worth picking up? Our coverage helps you make the right decision.

More on the Tessan Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer 3-way Switch Kit:

Easy Installation: The 3-way smart dimmer switches kit comes with one three-way master switch and one three-way add-on switch; Quick installation with step-by-step guide; Designed to control the lights from two locations; Also support 3 or more locations, 3/4/5/6-way circuit, with extra TESSAN add-on switch; Ideal for your bedroom, stairway and other large spaces; Standard size fit the regular 1/2/3/4 gang wall plate; Notice: Neutral wire is required for master switch

