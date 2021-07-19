Daily Double: Fitbit’s Versa 2 and Inspire 2 are up to 20% off from $79 shipped

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $148.95 shipped. This has been going steady for $180 these days, with today’s deal matching the second lowest price of the year. If you’ve been looking to get your hands, (or rather, wrist,) on one of Fitbit’s higher-end smartwatches, this is a great way to do it without breaking the bank. The Versa 2 offers up to 6-days of battery life per charge, for keeping track of your heartrate, calories burned, steps, and more. You can opt to keep the sizeable display in the always-on mode, so you can enjoy built-in Spotify and Alexa support at any time, as well as take advantage of the comprehensive sleep score feature. Over 109,000 customers found it to be a good fit for them, leaving it an average 4.6/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more options.

Looking for something a little more compact? Fitbit’s Inspire 2 is down to $78.95 from $100. This sleek little fitness tracker brings with it much of the same monitoring as the Versa 2, but in a slimmer design that’s sure not to get in the way of your workouts. In fact, it’s even swimproof up to 50-meters, and comes with a free 1-year trial of Fitbit Premium to help you kickstart your health journey on the right foot. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 30,000 reviews.

You can find even more budget-friendly options in our fitness tracker guide. We’re adding new deals all the time, and just yesterday, Amazfit’s new Bip S Lite took it’s first ever dive to $40 shipped. Quite the energizer, it packs a full 30-days of heart-rate, sleep, step, and other health tracking features per charge. Plus, you can enjoy some fun in the sun this summer with 5ATM swimproofing.

Fitbit Versa 2 features:

Reach your fitness goals with this Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. The bright touch display and simple interface make it easy to check notifications and use applications, and Amazon Alexa integration lets you navigate using voice commands. This Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch includes a variety of fitness tracking features that help you get the most out of your workouts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!