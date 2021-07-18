Amazfit’s new Bip S Lite 30-day smartwatch sees first discount at $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering Amazfit’s new Bip S Lite Smartwatch for $39.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $50, this recently saw it’s first discount down to $45 and has now dropped to a new all-time low. Bringing with it much of the same popular features of the Bip S smartwatch, the Bip S Lite packs 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more than a dozen different sport modes into it’s sleek always-on display. You’ll get an impressive 30-days of battery life out of it at a time, alongside some basic calling, music, weather, and other smartwatch functions. And for staying fit while beating the heat this summer, the Bip S Lite is 5ATM waterproof, so it’s ready for the pool when you are. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 4,600 customers. Head below for more.

Amazfit’s latest offering is among the best-valued options around with today’s savings, but if you’re determined to save even more, the Amazfit Band 5 is down to $35. While it won’t bring with it quite the longevity, a 15-day battery life is still nothing to scoff at. Plus, it packs blood-oxygen and heart rate monitoring, sleep metrics, and built-in Alexa into its 5ATM waterproof design. So if you don’t need the latest and greatest, this #1 best-seller is a solid choice with over 7,300 4.3/5 star ratings.

To get the whole family moving this summer, check out this deal we found on Fitbit’s Ace 2 kids activity tracker for 30% off. Like Amazfit’s wearables, it’s ready for the beach, pool, or weekend wilderness adventure with up to 5-days of battery life. Or head over to our fitness tracker guide to check out all the latest deals to help keep your fitness journey on track.

Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch features:

The Amazfit Bip S Lite sports watch is waterproof to 5 ATM, so you can wear it while swimming in pools and open water. In addition, the smartwatch also supports 14 sports modes, which provide data such as track display, speed, heart rate, distance reminders, making your exercise more efficient. This smart watch allows you to clearly see the screen while taking advantage of low power consumption and eye protection even if the power-intensive backlight is not turned on. Enjoy the freedom of going for a month-long trip without your charger, knowing that your watch won’t let you down.

