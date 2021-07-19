Upgrade your smart home with a 3-way Wi-Fi smart switch at $7.50 on Amazon (60% off)

Tessan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi 3-way Smart Switch for $7.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 604OSN59 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $19, this saves 60% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This switch is designed for 3-way setups where other budget-friendly kits just won’t work. While some 3-way smart switches require you to upgrade both, this model works even if you have a traditional switch in the mix. With support for Alexa and Assistant, you’ll also find that it works well with voice commands and other smart home routines. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Today’s deal is simply one of the best prices you’ll find on a 3-way switch. For comparison, a single Kasa Smart 3-Way Switch is $16.50 at Amazon. The thing is, even this smart plug, which is one of the lowest-cost models on Amazon, runs $9.

Need more functionality? This 2-pack of 3-way smart dimmer switches is still on sale for under $20 at Amazon. That’s a 56% discount and offers a wider range of functions compared to today’s lead deal. Sure, it’s more expensive, but since it lets you dim lights as well as gives two switches overall, it’s worth considering.

More on the Tessan 3-way Smart Switch:

Multi-scene Application: TESSAN smart light switch can be as 3-way or single-pole switch; Just simply replace one of your regular 3-way wall switch or single-pole switch; Such as the top or bottom of the stairs to control the basement lights; TESSAN 3-Way smart switch is a good choice for smart home. Notice: Neutral Wire is Required; Not for the dimmer use; Not support 4 way circuit

Wireless Remote Control: Used this 3way WiFi switch to integrate WiF function to your living room lights; Allows you to remotely control 3way smart switch anywhere via free Smart Life App; With notification settings, never worry about whether the lights turned off or not when you are outside; Support 2.4Ghz WiFi only, dual-band (2.4G and 5G) WIFI need to set a separate 2.4G channel

Hands-free Voice Control: The Three-way light switch can work with Alexa and Google Home; No matter what you are busy on, such as taking care of your baby, cooking, or just coming home, just simply give a voice command to control the 3-Way smart switch, enjoy the great convenience of hands-free life style

