Upgrade your workshop or garage with 20,000-lumens of lighting for just $25 (Save 50%)

tanbaby (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of 10,000-lumen LED Lights for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code H5JCRTRF at checkout to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, you’d normally spend $50 here and today’s deal marks a 50% price drop and the new low. Each bulb outputs 10,000-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to illuminate any sized garage or workshop. Plus, with multiple deformable panels, you can aim the light exactly where it’s needed. Each bulb takes up 100W of power, which is around 10% of what standard incandescent alternatives would use for this amount of light output. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 500 customers.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs. This is what I installed in my garage and I absolutely love them. They provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. Today’s lead deal uses up 60W for its lighting, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $18 on Amazon, saving you an additional $7 over the brighter bulbs above.

For other lighting upgrades, did you see the 3-way Wi-Fi smart switch that we recently found at $7.50? That's right, just $7.50 will upgrade your home's 3-way lighting setup with voice-activated control.

More on the Tanbaby 10,000-lumen LED Lights:

The LED Garage Lights 2 pack 100W with 10000LM high lumen output make it super bright LED bulbs. High quality 192 LEDs can support CRI80+, 100W, 6500K daylight for your garage, providing the great indoor lighting experience.

Garage light fixture suitable for E26/E27 base, installation is as simple as a light bulb, but more advanced then a bulb, no tools required, no wiring, just screw it into a normal lamp receptacle. Advanced cooling system, the shop light’s die-cast design speeds up heat dissipation and Unique cooling system design under each lamp bead.

LED garage lights powerful, non-diminishing brightness, brighter more than other light fixtures, only 100w low power consumption, led shop light save up to 75% on your electricity bill compare with traditional light bulb.The panel’s hollow heat dissipation design can dissipate heat. Pls do not touch the panel when it is working while the garage light is working.

