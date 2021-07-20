This chic Amazon Basics office chair just fell to a new all-time low at $105.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Twill Office Chair for $105.42 shipped. This originally went for $154 before taking its first dive to about $122 last month, where it’s been hovering before today’s discount marked a new all-time low. Available in four colors, this Amazon Basics office chair features a classic design with twill upholstery and a five-point rolling base. The cushion itself is crafted from high-density foam, so it’s great for anyone working continual hours at a desk or around the office. And to keep things moving, you’ll get a full 360-degree swivel here alongside a simple lever pump for adjusting the height. Rated 4+ stars from 66% of customers. Head below for more.

Looking for something a bit more basic? This #1 best-selling office chair might be just the thing for only $41 after you clip the on-page coupon. It features an ergonomic mesh back with built-in lumbar support, for a classic design that’s sure to blend with any type of office decor. This one comes in a huge variety of colors, and also includes a 5-point rolling base for extra maneuverability and support. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 34,000 customers.

Bring in a treat the whole office can enjoy with 25% off this highly-rated cold brew coffee maker. Perfect for summer, it brews, stores, and serves strong cold brew for those muggy mornings or a quick afternoon pick-me-up. You can find even more savings like these in our home goods guide, so take a look if you’re on the prowl for more ways to brighten up your daily grind.

More on the Amazon Basics twill office chair:

Create a sophisticated look in your work space with the AmazonBasics Twill Fabric Adjustable Swivel Office Chair. This stylish option offers comfortable support and a design that works well with both traditional and modern decor. The perfect accent piece in your home or business office, the chair’s twill upholstery brings a warm, casual feel combined with a trendy mid-century design influence. Pivot easily between projects on the office chair’s rolling caster wheels, and enjoy dependable function backed up with an upscale, eye-catching appearance.

