FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This chic Amazon Basics office chair just fell to a new all-time low at $105.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazonBasics
New low $105.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Twill Office Chair for $105.42 shipped. This originally went for $154 before taking its first dive to about $122 last month, where it’s been hovering before today’s discount marked a new all-time low. Available in four colors, this Amazon Basics office chair features a classic design with twill upholstery and a five-point rolling base. The cushion itself is crafted from high-density foam, so it’s great for anyone working continual hours at a desk or around the office. And to keep things moving, you’ll get a full 360-degree swivel here alongside a simple lever pump for adjusting the height. Rated 4+ stars from 66% of customers. Head below for more.

Looking for something a bit more basic? This #1 best-selling office chair might be just the thing for only $41 after you clip the on-page coupon. It features an ergonomic mesh back with built-in lumbar support, for a classic design that’s sure to blend with any type of office decor. This one comes in a huge variety of colors, and also includes a 5-point rolling base for extra maneuverability and support. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 34,000 customers.

Bring in a treat the whole office can enjoy with 25% off this highly-rated cold brew coffee maker. Perfect for summer, it brews, stores, and serves strong cold brew for those muggy mornings or a quick afternoon pick-me-up. You can find even more savings like these in our home goods guide, so take a look if you’re on the prowl for more ways to brighten up your daily grind.

More on the Amazon Basics twill office chair:

Create a sophisticated look in your work space with the AmazonBasics Twill Fabric Adjustable Swivel Office Chair. This stylish option offers comfortable support and a design that works well with both traditional and modern decor. The perfect accent piece in your home or business office, the chair’s twill upholstery brings a warm, casual feel combined with a trendy mid-century design influence. Pivot easily between projects on the office chair’s rolling caster wheels, and enjoy dependable function backed up with an upscale, eye-catching appearance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Take $102 off Samsung’s latest 3.1.2-channel soun...
Bring a cold brew coffee maker home for the summer from...
Honeywell’s 7-Day Touchscreen Thermostat delivers...
Might as well grab a highly-rated Best Buy brand toaste...
Sony Alpha summer sale now live with up to $1,000 off m...
Etekcity’s Bluetooth smart scale pairs with Apple...
Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 gaming headset sees rare cut t...
Back to school and home office supplies from $0.50: Sha...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $145

YITAHOME Racing Style Massage Gaming Chair takes $145 plunge to new all-time low of $105

$105 Learn More
Reg. $45

Amazon will ship this navy office chair to your door for $36.50 (Reg. $45)

$36.50 Learn More

Anda Seat T-Pro 2 review: A great chair for work and play with one minor catch

Learn More

Enjoy quieter lawn care with Greenworks electric mower at low of $100, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

Learn More
Reg. $12+

elago’s AirTag keychain cases feature food grade silicone, now starting at $9

From $9 Learn More
Save $102

Take $102 off Samsung’s latest 3.1.2-channel soundbar system at low of $448

$448 Learn More