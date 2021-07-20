Bring a cold brew coffee maker home for the summer from $15 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a straight 25% price drop, within $1 of the 2021 low, and the best price we can find. You’re looking at an all-in-one borosilicate glass pitcher with a fine mesh coffee filter and a specially-designed lid so you can “brew, store, and serve” all from a single unit. Alongside the non-slip silicone base and the dishwasher-safe design, you simply drop your favorite coffee grounds in to the brew filter, pour some cold water over it, and leave it in the fridge overnight (or longer for a stronger brew), and you’re ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Still a bit much for a manual brewer like this? Go score the Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker for under $13 Prime shipped instead. It’s roughly the same size as our lead deal, carries solid ratings from thousands, and also offers a bit of French press option on top of being slightly less expensive.

More cold brew makers:

Cooking and kitchen deals continue today with this $20 Best Buy brand toaster oven, the Bella 6-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer, and and Dash’s 1.7L precision heating electric kettle, among many others right here. Swing by our home goods for even more gear for around the house as well including Camelbak’s Chute Mag insulated steel water bottle, up to $120 off Anker’s RoboVacs, and the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Mower.

More on the Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker:

EASY-TO-USE – Brew, store and serve all in one. A simple four step process: 1) Add coffee grounds to brew filter. 2) Pour cold water over coffee. 3) Brew in the refrigerator overnight (or longer if you prefer stronger coffee. 4) Serve and enjoy.

INNOVATIVE DESIGN – Made of extra-tough borosilicate glass the Pace fits in most fridge doors. Specially designed lid seals in freshness for up to two weeks and provides a smooth, drip-free pour. Fine mesh coffee filter keeps grounds out of your coffee. Non-slip silicone base protects the glass from accidental slips.

