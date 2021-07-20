FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring a cold brew coffee maker home for the summer from $15 Prime shipped (25% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsPrimula
25% off $15+

Amazon is offering the Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a straight 25% price drop, within $1 of the 2021 low, and the best price we can find. You’re looking at an all-in-one borosilicate glass pitcher with a fine mesh coffee filter and a specially-designed lid so you can “brew, store, and serve” all from a single unit. Alongside the non-slip silicone base and the dishwasher-safe design, you simply drop your favorite coffee grounds in to the brew filter, pour some cold water over it, and leave it in the fridge overnight (or longer for a stronger brew), and you’re ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Still a bit much for a manual brewer like this? Go score the Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker for under $13 Prime shipped instead. It’s roughly the same size as our lead deal, carries solid ratings from thousands, and also offers a bit of French press option on top of being slightly less expensive. 

More cold brew makers:

Cooking and kitchen deals continue today with this $20 Best Buy brand toaster oven, the Bella 6-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer, and and Dash’s 1.7L precision heating electric kettle, among many others right here. Swing by our home goods for even more gear for around the house as well including Camelbak’s Chute Mag insulated steel water bottle, up to $120 off Anker’s RoboVacs, and the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Self Propelled Electric Mower

More on the Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker:

  • EASY-TO-USE – Brew, store and serve all in one. A simple four step process: 1) Add coffee grounds to brew filter. 2) Pour cold water over coffee. 3) Brew in the refrigerator overnight (or longer if you prefer stronger coffee. 4) Serve and enjoy.
  • INNOVATIVE DESIGN – Made of extra-tough borosilicate glass the Pace fits in most fridge doors. Specially designed lid seals in freshness for up to two weeks and provides a smooth, drip-free pour. Fine mesh coffee filter keeps grounds out of your coffee. Non-slip silicone base protects the glass from accidental slips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Primula

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This chic Amazon Basics office chair just fell to a new...
Take $102 off Samsung’s latest 3.1.2-channel soun...
Honeywell’s 7-Day Touchscreen Thermostat delivers...
Might as well grab a highly-rated Best Buy brand toaste...
Sony Alpha summer sale now live with up to $1,000 off m...
Etekcity’s Bluetooth smart scale pairs with Apple...
Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 gaming headset sees rare cut t...
Back to school and home office supplies from $0.50: Sha...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $50+

No more waiting for cold brew, the Presto Rapid Dorothy does it in 15 mins. at $35 (Reg. $50+)

$35 Learn More
Reg. $25

Elite Gourmet single serve coffee maker brews your own grounds for just $19

$19 Learn More
New low

This chic Amazon Basics office chair just fell to a new all-time low at $105.50

$105.50 Learn More
Save $102

Take $102 off Samsung’s latest 3.1.2-channel soundbar system at low of $448

$448 Learn More
30% off

Sideshow takes up to 30% off premium Star Wars collectibles, 6th scale MCU figures, more

Rare deals Learn More
Save 45%

Honeywell’s 7-Day Touchscreen Thermostat delivers automated AC without the fuss at $33

$33 Learn More
50% off

Might as well grab a highly-rated Best Buy brand toaster oven while it’s $20 shipped (50% off)

$20 Learn More
Reg. $3,800+

Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV up to $1,000 off today at $2,799 shipped + more

$2,799 Learn More