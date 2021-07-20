FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Buy launches 1-day flash sale with latest Apple releases, smart home gear, and more

Best Buy is launching its latest 1-day flash sale today, delivering a handful of notable offers on everything from the latest Apple accessories to smart Fire TVs, connected workout equipment, and more. You’ll enjoy free shipping on just about everything as well as in-store pickup on the lot to ensure it’s ready before the big day, with Amazon getting in on the savings to match many of the deals as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Best Buy launches 1-day flash sale

Headlining all of the discounts is Apple AirPods Max for $454.99 in nearly all of the styles at Amazon and Best Buy. Down from the usual $549 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $94 in savings in order to mark the second-best price to date.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

Best Buy Flash sale highlights:

After you’ve checked out all of the aforementioned highlights, be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for all of the other discounts. Just remember to act fast, as the deals are only slated to run through the end of the day

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

