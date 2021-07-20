Take 34% off Camelbak’s Chute Mag insulated steel water bottle, more from $10

Amazon is offering Camelbak’s 20-ounce Chute Mag Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $20.80 shipped. These newer models tend to go for the full $30, with today’s 34% savings marking the best price of the year. As the name implies, these stainless steel bottles come complete with a leak-proof magnetic top, which is easier to store and keep track of while open. The bottle itself brings double-wall insulation to its design, to keep your drinks cold longer and prevent sweating on the exterior. These popular bottles have received rave reviews and an average 4.8/5 star rating from over 9,000 customers. Find more options below.

Not in love with the stainless steel insulation? Then you can cut our lead deal by more than half opting for the BPA-free copolyster version instead. This 32-ounce bottle rings up at just $9.80, down from the usual $15 and falling just $0.05 shy of the all-time low. You’ll still get the magnetic handle on this one, as well as Camelbak’s lifetime warranty so you can stay hydrated for summer after summer to come.

Now that you’ve got your workout companion all set, the new Amazfit Bip S Lite fitness tracker is seeing its first discount down to $40. Featuring an impressive 30-day battery life, this budget-friendly smartwatch comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect, plus 5ATM waterproofing so you can get your swim on this summer.

CamelBak Chute Mag features:

New Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking

Vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours

Angled spout provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling

