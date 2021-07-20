FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get outside and let Anker’s RoboVacs handle the cleaning from $150 (Up to $120 off) + more

Woot via Amazon is offering Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $149.99 shipped in black or white. Regularly $230, this is 35% or $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model sports an anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover, infrared-sensor for obstacle evasion, drop-sensing tech so it doesn’t fall down the stairs, and a slim design so it can sneak under your furniture. From there, you’re looking 1300Pa suction power, 100 minutes of runtime before it returns itself to the included charging dock, and BoostIQ tech that automatically adjusts cleaning power when needed. Rated 4+ stars from over 46,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

More Anker eufy robot vacuum/mop deals:

For something even more affordable, we are also tracking the ILIFE A4s Pro Robot Vacuum down at $134.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $180, today’s deal knocks 25% off to drop it down to the lowest priced option featured here. A 2000Ps suction system is combined with 100 minutes of cleaning time, an included charging dock, and more in this 4+ star-rated solution. 

Prefer an upright style vacuum instead? We are also still tracking some great deals on Anker’s popular eufy HomeVac stick vacuums and more from $45

More on the Anker eufy RoboVac 11S:

  • Included in the “Best robot vacuums of 2019” by Tom’s Guide.
  • All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85”) but with quiet operation and increased suction power at 1300Pa.
  • BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

