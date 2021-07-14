FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on Anker’s popular eufy HomeVac stick vacuums and more from $45

Save 30% From $45

After seeing a series of iPhone essentials and smart home gear go live earlier this week, Anker is back via its official Amazon storefront to get the rest of your home in on the savings by discounting a collection of its popular vacuums. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity Stick Vacuum at $209.99. Down from the $300 going rate you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings in order to come within $10 of the all-time low. This is also the second-best price to date. This cordless stick vacuum arrives with a battery-powered design that allows it to run for up to 40 minutes per cleaning session. That’s while still packing upwards of 120AW suction power for pull pet hair from carpets and more. There are also a series of included attachments for handling additional tasks in your cleaning regimen, as well. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker eufy vacuums:

But if it’s gear for your smartphone or everyday carry, be sure to give this week’s Anker roundup a closer look for other ways to cash-in on savings. We’re seeing a collection of deals starting at $9, including everything from iPhone chargers to portable power stations, projectors, and more. Then be sure to check out our recent Tested with 9to5toys review of the Anker PowerConf C300 webcam.

eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity features:

The cordless, lightweight design allows you to maneuver into corners and around furniture with ease. An additional battery allows for 2x the cleaning. Simply swap-in the spare and complete the whole clean in one session. Utilize all of the 120AW suction power for up to 8 minutes of deep cleaning in Max-Mode. Clean up crumbs and dust with ease for up to 25 minutes in mid-mode. Enable low-mode when your whole home requires attention and make the most of an ultra-long 40-minute run-time. (Run-times are based on single battery pack usage)

