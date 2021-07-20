Take $102 off Samsung’s latest 3.1.2-channel soundbar system at low of $448

Amazon is offering Samsung’s latest 3.1.2-Channel (HW-Q700A) Soundbar System for $447.99 shipped. Originally selling for $700, though recently down to around $550, today’s $102 savings are the largest we’ve tracked and mark a new all-time low. This high-fidelity sound system comes complete with Samsung’s Q-Symphony soundbar and a companion speaker. You’ll find both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio compatibility for “perfectly synchronized, fully immersive” audio, as well as built-in Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Looking for a more all-in-one package? You can add some solid audio engineering and 4K HDR streaming to your home theater with Roku’s Smart Soundbar for $141 after you clip the on-page coupon. The Roku Smart Soundbar acts as both a Roku 4K streaming player and a four-speaker soundbar, with intelligent audio features to keep dialogue crisp and subdue unnecessary background noise. Over 3,900 customers found it to be a good fit for their homes, leaving an average 4.6/5 stars on this instant home theater system.

And to round out any other smart TV, speaker, or other tech needs, Best Buy has a whole stable of goodies on sale right now from $80. This 1-day flash sale covers everything from Insignia’s 32-inch Fire TV for just $130 to $200 off Bowflex treadmills. Otherwise, you can find even more hi-fi audio savings tucked away in our home theater guide.

Samsung HW-Q700A Soundbar features:

DOLBY ATMOS / DTS:X – Theater-quality sound that fires from the front, side and above for true audio immersion.

TRUE 3.1.2CH SOUND – The complete audio entertainment experience with 3 channels, 1 subwoofer and 2 up-firing channels.

Q-SYMPHONY – Perfectly synchronized, fully immersive QLED TV and soundbar audio.

SPACEFIT SOUND – Automatically calibrated sound and enhanced clarity to adapt to your space.

