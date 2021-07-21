All-new Nokia Smart Lighting lineup delivers minimalistic designs, engraving options, more

Smart lighting has become a very competitive market. The number of options out there continues to increase rapidly, and a fresh partnership between Nokia and Smartlabs has led to five new products that now make up the Nokia Smart Lighting product lineup. These solutions include Paddle, Dial, Keypad, Outlet, and Bridge. Each offering features a minimalist aesthetic, touted as being able to “complement any style of home.” Continue reading to learn more.

Nokia Smart Lighting differentiates itself in a crowded market with engraving, minimalistic designs, more

Five new smart home gadgets are the result of a partnership between Nokia and Smartlabs. Much like Philips Hue, a bridge is key when controlling each device. This device closely resembles an Apple’s old AirPort Express Base Station.

This $39.99 device allows you to create schedules and manage all of your Nokia Smart Lighting gear from iOS or Android apps. It also paves the way for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa control. At launch, Nokia Smart Lighting products will be supported, but at a later date, popular Insteon products are slated to also make the cut.

For intuitive dimming of smart home lighting, Nokia Dial is here to save the day for $54.99. It keeps things simple with just one knob that can be twisted left or right to control brightness. Nokia touts that this device can precisely dial in the perfect amount of light for your space.

Next up, we have Keypad at $59.99. This Nokia Smart Lighting product sets itself apart from most by allowing customers to order engraved buttons at $19.99 for quick identification of which room each of its four buttons will control.

You can also order the more basic Paddle light switch for $54.99. There’s not a whole lot going on here, but its simplistic design is bound to make it a nice fit for folks that want to have a more traditional light switch in their space.

Last on the list of Nokia Smart Lighting devices is Outlet at $54.99. Without a doubt, this is one of the cleanest-looking smart wall outlets I have seen. Each power source can be independently controlled using the circular button found directly below or above each outlet. All products are available for pre-order now, with shipment slated for late September.

“We understand that every home is different, so we’ve created the new Nokia Smart Lighting products to complement any style of home and make smart lighting easy for everyone to enjoy. The line is designed to work with any fixture, any bulb, and wiring configuration and you can control the system by touch, voice, phone or tablet,” said Rob Lilleness, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Smartlabs.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having been on the smart lighting bandwagon for over two years now, I can tell you it has been a decision that I have yet to regret. While it’s hard to argue that the new Nokia Smart Lighting product lineup is not pricey compared to others, it only seems fair to give both Nokia and Smartlabs credit for coming up with very minimalistic designs for each product. If I had to do my smart home all over again, I would certainly be tempted to go this route.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!