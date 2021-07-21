Take it easy: This Amazon Basics Ergonomic Mouse is just $19.50 (Save 29%)

Amazon is offering its Full-Size Ergonomic Wireless Mouse for $19.74 Prime shipped. Typically fetching around $28, today’s 29% drop marks the largest we’ve tracked and the best price in over a year. This full-size mouse employs a 1,600 DPI optical sensor, with fast-scrolling capabilities and dual forward/back buttons on the side. For those working long hours at a computer, the ergonomic form-factor features a thumb groove so you can hold the mouse more naturally. It runs on two AA batteries and connects with a small USB receiver, so it’s compatible with just about any computer. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.

Want to try something new? This Nulaxy ergonomic mouse has a unique angled body to keep your wrist in its natural resting position during use. The optical sensor offers an adjustable DPI of up to 1,600. And unlike the Amazon Basics model, this one is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux OS. Plus, it’s just $13 once you clip the on-page coupon. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

Upgrading your old office hardware doesn’t have to break the bank. Earlier today, we tracked a great deal on UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub for only $17.50. Using just one of your Mac’s USB-C ports, it packs a 4K60 HDMI output, three 5Gb/s USB 3 ports, and micro/SD card reading into its compact form. And since it’s at a new all-time low, now is a great time to snatch one up.

More on the Amazon Basics Ergonomic Mouse:

Full-size wireless mouse with fast-scrolling, clickable wheel and forward/back thumb buttons for fast, easy navigating through large documents and web pages

Ergonomically designed for right-handed users; smooth, gently curved profile fits perfectly in the palm of the hand for enhanced comfort

Optical sensor (1600 DPI resolution) works on most surfaces; uses 2 AA batteries (included); battery LED light and on/off switch for extended battery life

