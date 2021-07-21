FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take it easy: This Amazon Basics Ergonomic Mouse is just $19.50 (Save 29%)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAmazonBasics
2021 low $19.50

Amazon is offering its Full-Size Ergonomic Wireless Mouse for $19.74 Prime shipped. Typically fetching around $28, today’s 29% drop marks the largest we’ve tracked and the best price in over a year. This full-size mouse employs a 1,600 DPI optical sensor, with fast-scrolling capabilities and dual forward/back buttons on the side. For those working long hours at a computer, the ergonomic form-factor features a thumb groove so you can hold the mouse more naturally. It runs on two AA batteries and connects with a small USB receiver, so it’s compatible with just about any computer. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.

Want to try something new? This Nulaxy ergonomic mouse has a unique angled body to keep your wrist in its natural resting position during use. The optical sensor offers an adjustable DPI of up to 1,600. And unlike the Amazon Basics model, this one is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux OS. Plus, it’s just $13 once you clip the on-page coupon. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

Upgrading your old office hardware doesn’t have to break the bank. Earlier today, we tracked a great deal on UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub for only $17.50. Using just one of your Mac’s USB-C ports, it packs a 4K60 HDMI output, three 5Gb/s USB 3 ports, and micro/SD card reading into its compact form. And since it’s at a new all-time low, now is a great time to snatch one up.

More on the Amazon Basics Ergonomic Mouse:

  • Full-size wireless mouse with fast-scrolling, clickable wheel and forward/back thumb buttons for fast, easy navigating through large documents and web pages
  • Ergonomically designed for right-handed users; smooth, gently curved profile fits perfectly in the palm of the hand for enhanced comfort
  • Optical sensor (1600 DPI resolution) works on most surfaces; uses 2 AA batteries (included); battery LED light and on/off switch for extended battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Take up to 46% off ESR HaloLock MagSafe chargers and mo...
This USB microphone upgrades your Zoom or Twitch stream...
Bring home LG’s 32-inch 2K 165Hz monitor at new a...
Today’s the latest day to score all-time lows on ...
Amazon #1 best-selling 14-pc. Kitchen Block Knife Set i...
Take 30% off UGREEN’s 4K60 6-in-1 USB-C hub at ne...
RENPHO H13 HEPA Air Purifier hits Amazon all-time low a...
Hit the trail with a rechargeable 2,000-lumen LED flash...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $35+

Upgrade your gaming setup with HyperX’s Pulsefire FPS Pro Mouse at a low of $25

$25 Learn More
Save 42%

New all-time lows on Cooler Master’s SK622 wireless keyboard, M720 mouse from $26

From $26 Learn More
40% off

iClever’s multi-device Bluetooth keyboard falls to under $20 at Amazon

Under $20 Learn More
Save 46%

Take up to 46% off ESR HaloLock MagSafe chargers and more from $10.50

From $10.50 Learn More

LEGO Ideas Dream Holiday Sailboat arriving next month as latest gift with purchase

Learn More
Save 37%

Nordstrom Rack is keeping you on point this summer with 37% off Hydro Flasks from $15

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $85

NETGEAR 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch bolsters your wired networking setup at $51

$51 Learn More
Review

Razer Opus X Review: Low-latency, ANC, and more affordable [Video]

Learn More