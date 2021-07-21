Take 30% off UGREEN’s 4K60 6-in-1 USB-C hub at new low of $17.50

UGREEN (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Adapter for $17.49 Prime shipped when you apply code UGREENSD326 at checkout. This typically sells for the $25 list price, with today’s rare discount marking a new low at 30% off. Packing a 4K60 HDMI port, three USB 3, and a micro/SD card reader, this 6-in-1 hub is the perfect way to get some extra leverage out of your MacBook. Whether you’re a student in need of some extra USB peripherals, or just looking to stream some of your favorite games and shows on a bigger screen, you’ll find plenty of firepower here with transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s. Currently rated 5/5 stars. See more options below.

If you can live with a slightly lower refresh rate, this 7-in-1 USB-C hub is just $16 after you clip the on-page coupon. It comes equipped with everything you’ll find in our lead deal as well as a 100W USB-C charging passthrough. The HDMI port is only ready to take on 4K30 streaming, or 1080p60, but you can still take advantage of the 5Gb/s USB 3 outputs plus some additional charging features for $1.50 less than our lead deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

Of course, picking up one of Samsung’s 4K monitors would also do the trick here. That way, you can stream and surf with stunning visuals, and enjoy AirPlay 2 with integrated access to all the top streaming platforms. This one is currently down to $350, but you can find even more ways to upgrade your set up in our Mac accessories guide.

UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

6 in 1 Massive Expansion: UGREEN USB C Adapter equips with a 4K@60Hz HDMI Output 3 USB 3.0 Ports, and a microSD/SD card reader(With the highest speed up to 104MB/S), giving you an incredible range of functions—all from a single USB-C port.

Reliable Data Transfer：There are three USB3.0 ports for higher expansion speed which totally up to 5Gbps for covering a wide range of traditional equipment, includes but not limit to keyboards, USB driver. Allows you to enjoy efficient transmission while reducing the probability of signal interference.

