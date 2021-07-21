H&M Summer Cleanout Sale takes up to 60% off seasonal styles from $2

With summer already ticking down, H&M is looking to clear out some of its hottest styles with a 60% off Summer Flash Sale. We’re tracking deals on clothes and accessories for everybody here, with pieces starting at just $2. One of our favorites is this classic NASA tee for $11, down from $17. Shipping is free on orders over $40. This minimalist beige tee brings a modern touch to NASA’s iconic 70s “worm” logo. Whether you’re a fan of the final frontier or not, these tees invoke an elevated style while maintaining the comfort of a basic tee. Head below to check out the rest of our favorite summer styles from $2.

More H&M Men’s Summer Deals:

Styles for her:

Head over to our fashion guide for more ways to revamp your summer wardrobe. We’re tracking some great savings on a whole slew of Rayban sunglasses up to 20% off. Plus, you can break in some hot new styles from Reebok up to 40% off, to keep fit and look great all season long.

