FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

H&M Summer Cleanout Sale takes up to 60% off seasonal styles from $2

-
FashionH&M
60% off From $2

With summer already ticking down, H&M is looking to clear out some of its hottest styles with a 60% off Summer Flash Sale. We’re tracking deals on clothes and accessories for everybody here, with pieces starting at just $2. One of our favorites is this classic NASA tee for $11, down from $17. Shipping is free on orders over $40. This minimalist beige tee brings a modern touch to NASA’s iconic 70s “worm” logo. Whether you’re a fan of the final frontier or not, these tees invoke an elevated style while maintaining the comfort of a basic tee. Head below to check out the rest of our favorite summer styles from $2.

More H&M Men’s Summer Deals:

Styles for her:

Head over to our fashion guide for more ways to revamp your summer wardrobe. We’re tracking some great savings on a whole slew of Rayban sunglasses up to 20% off. Plus, you can break in some hot new styles from Reebok up to 40% off, to keep fit and look great all season long.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

H&M

About the Author

L.L. Bean partners with Peanuts for a Snoopy and Friend...
Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back! Save up to 75% off ha...
Ray-Ban’s Anniversary Sale takes 20% off best-sel...
Reebok’s Super Summer Sale cuts 30% off sitewide ...
Cabela’s Cave Clear Out Event takes extra 10% off...
Cole Haan’s updating your shoes with extra 30% of...
Sperry’s Back to School Guide has you starting of...
Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 70% off Nike, ...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Reebok’s Super Summer Sale cuts 30% off sitewide + extra 40% off clearance from $12

+ 40% off Learn More
30% off

Clarks Summer Clearance Event takes extra 30% off over 250 styles: Sandals, dress shoes, more

from $40 Learn More
40% off

Tommy Hilfiger cuts extra 40% off all sale styles with deals starting at $10

from $10 Learn More
60% off

Athleta Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $5: Skorts, joggers, more

from $5 Learn More
50% off

This USB microphone upgrades your Zoom or Twitch streaming setup at 50% off, now $27.50

$27.50 Learn More
7-days

Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online access

FREE Learn More
Save $148

Bring home LG’s 32-inch 2K 165Hz monitor at new all-time low of $249 ($148 off)

$249 Learn More
New lows

Today’s the latest day to score all-time lows on OnePlus 9/Pro handsets at $100 off

$100 off Learn More