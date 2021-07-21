Ray-Ban’s Anniversary Sale takes 20% off best-selling styles + free shipping

The Ray-Ban Anniversary Sale offers 20% off select styles with promo code BDAYTHEONES21-20OFF at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your summer style with the Total Black Aviator Sunglasses that can be dressed up or down with any outfit. It’s currently marked down to $169 and originally sold for $211. Both men or women alike can style these sunglasses and the lens is polarized to help you see clearly. The aviator style is timeless to wear for years to come and are flattering on most face shapes. Better yet, with every Ray-Ban sunglass purchase it comes with a leather carrying case with an anti-scratch barrier. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire Ray-Ban Anniversary Sale here.

Our top picks from Ray-Ban include:

