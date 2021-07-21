FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ray-Ban’s Anniversary Sale takes 20% off best-selling styles + free shipping

-
FashionRay-Ban
20% off + free shipping

The Ray-Ban Anniversary Sale offers 20% off select styles with promo code BDAYTHEONES21-20OFF at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your summer style with the Total Black Aviator Sunglasses that can be dressed up or down with any outfit. It’s currently marked down to $169 and originally sold for $211. Both men or women alike can style these sunglasses and the lens is polarized to help you see clearly. The aviator style is timeless to wear for years to come and are flattering on most face shapes. Better yet, with every Ray-Ban sunglass purchase it comes with a leather carrying case with an anti-scratch barrier. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire Ray-Ban Anniversary Sale here.

Our top picks from Ray-Ban include:

Looking for more deals? Cole Haan is having its End of Season Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off all sale styles with deals starting at $35.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Ray-Ban

About the Author

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details s...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20,000mAh Solar Charge...
Gigabyte’s RTX 3060-powered 4K OLED laptop falls ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Disgaea 1 Compl...
Score a pre-paid Google Pixel 5 at $696 and get Pixel B...
Reebok’s Super Summer Sale cuts 30% off sitewide ...
Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10,...
ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat delivers HomeKit AC contr...
Show More Comments

Related

Best new men’s sunglasses to gift for Father’s Day 2021: Ray-Ban, Nike, Oakley, more

Learn More
50% off

Tilly’s takes up to extra 50% off clearance items: Nike, adidas, Free People, more

from $10 Learn More
30% off

Clarks Summer Clearance Event takes extra 30% off over 250 styles: Sandals, dress shoes, more

from $40 Learn More
75% off

Old Navy Epic Clearance Event updates your wardrobe with up to 75% off from $5

from $5 Learn More

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20,000mAh Solar Charger $18 (40% off), more

From $6 Learn More
New lows

Gigabyte’s RTX 3060-powered 4K OLED laptop falls to new low at $500 off, more from $580

From $580 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Disgaea 1 Complete, Dr. Seuss titles, and more

FREE+ Learn More