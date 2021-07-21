FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cole Haan’s updating your shoes with extra 30% off all sale styles from $35

-
FashionCole Haan
30% off from $35

Cole Haan’s End of Season Sale is live and offering an extra 30% off all all sale styles with sandals starting at $35. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Elevate your look with the Cloudfeel Weekender Penny Loafers that are currently marked down to $63. For comparison, these loafers were originally priced at $130. The slip-on design makes heading out the door a breeze and they’re said to feel like you’re walking on a cloud with a memory foam insole. They’re also lightweight and have a rubber outsole that promotes traction. You can choose from two versatile color options and this would be a great option for everyday errands, traveling, or even a date night. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Sperry’s Back to School Guide has you starting of...
Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 70% off Nike, ...
Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide:...
Old Navy Epic Clearance Event updates your wardrobe wit...
Joe’s New Balance Summer Clearance Event takes 30...
Want shirtless Jeff Goldblum on your feet? Reebok Juras...
Banana Republic debuts stylish new luggage line from Pa...
Amazon offers Champion Manuscript Backpack at all-time ...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Cole Haan shoes up to 60% off during the Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale

from $45 Learn More
30% off

Clarks Summer Clearance Event takes extra 30% off over 250 styles: Sandals, dress shoes, more

from $40 Learn More

Sperry’s Back to School Guide has you starting off the year in style with103 options from $29

Learn More
40% off

Tommy Hilfiger cuts extra 40% off all sale styles with deals starting at $10

from $10 Learn More
60% off

Salomon Outlet Sale offers markdowns up to 60% off: Hiking shoes, apparel, more

from $25 Learn More
Save 24%

1MORE ComfoBuds Pro ANC wireless earbuds take rare 24% dive to new low at $72

$72 Learn More
Save $40

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset with THX Spatial Audio sees new low at $130 ($40 off)

$130 Learn More
New low

This chic Amazon Basics office chair just fell to a new all-time low at $105.50

$105.50 Learn More