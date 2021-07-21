Cole Haan’s updating your shoes with extra 30% off all sale styles from $35

Cole Haan’s End of Season Sale is live and offering an extra 30% off all all sale styles with sandals starting at $35. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Elevate your look with the Cloudfeel Weekender Penny Loafers that are currently marked down to $63. For comparison, these loafers were originally priced at $130. The slip-on design makes heading out the door a breeze and they’re said to feel like you’re walking on a cloud with a memory foam insole. They’re also lightweight and have a rubber outsole that promotes traction. You can choose from two versatile color options and this would be a great option for everyday errands, traveling, or even a date night. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

