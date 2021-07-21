Strap Samsung’s refurb Galaxy Watch 3 onto your wrist from $180 (Save $230)

Samsung’s official eBay storefront currently offers its Galaxy Watch 3 45mm GPS for $199.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Normally fetching $430 in new condition, you’ll pay $380 at Amazon right now with today’s offer saving you 53% in order to mark a new all-time low. Samsung’s latest wearables deliver an up to 45mm circular OLED display with a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings. While a predecessor is slated to launch next month, today’s discount is a great way to save ahead of time. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,300 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Includes a full 2-year warranty. Head below for more.

The 41mm style of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is also on sale, having been marked down to $179.99 via the brand’s official eBay storefront. Typically selling for $400, this one amounts to much of the same new all-time low status as the lead deal, but with 40% in savings attached. You’re looking at the same package here as the lead deal, just within a smaller form-factor for bringing fitness tracker specs to your wrist without the larger screen.

A more affordable way to bring some of that Samsung exercise tracking to your wrist is by going with the Galaxy Fit 2 at $50 instead. You’re trading in the smartwatch design found above for a more typical fitness tracker here, but will still enjoy many of the same perks including exercise and heart rate monitoring alongside up to 15-day battery life at a more affordable price point. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

