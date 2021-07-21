FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take up to 46% off ESR HaloLock MagSafe chargers and more from $10.50

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
Save 46% From $10.50

BDCollection (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Phone Mount for $11.29 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use code BFAAU8TJ at checkout. Typically selling for $19, those two discounts combined will knock 41% off and mark the best price we’ve tracked. This iPhone 12 mount uses powerful magnets to secure your phone to your car’s vents or dashboard, and is compatible with any official MagSafe cases and accessories. Perfect for adding some easy navigation to your car with 360-degree maneuverability. Rated 4.5/5 stars. We’re also tracking a number of other ESR deals below, so hit the jump for more options from $10.50.

Other notable ESR deals:

Head over to our smartphone accessories roundup for all the best deals of the day.

More on ESR’s HaloLock iPhone 12 mount:

  • Automatically locks onto the iPhone 12 series, official MagSafe cases, and ESR HaloLock cases; no metal plates or attachments necessary
  • Powerful magnets with a non-slip silicone ring hold your phone securely even on rough roads
  • The included vent clip and dashboard anchor give you the freedom to mount your phone where you want
  • Quickly switch between portrait and landscape navigation with a full ring of magnets

