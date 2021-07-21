FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20,000mAh Solar Charger $18 (40% off), more

Save 40% From $6

RAVPower currently offers its 20,000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank for $18.99 shipped when code FV83 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching as much as $49, it recently dropped to $32 with today’s offer saving you 40% in order to mark the best price of the year. This solar-powered portable charger features a 20,000mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to replenish your iPhone multiple times over. Regardless of if you spend a lot of time outdoors hiking and camping, or just want the peace of mind of a power bank you can refuel from the sun, this is a worthy addition to your kit. It’s both water and dust-resistant and features two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Durable and sturdy, the portable charger simultaneously charges 2 devices via dual 5V/2A USB output ports. 20000mAh large capacity battery can recharge an iPhone X 6 times, an iPhone 8 7 times, And Huawei Mate 20 3 times. 

Solar Panel for Unlimited Recharging: Charge via sunlight with 5V/300mA 7. 6*4. 0*1. 0 inch solar panel. Super Bright LED Light is built for outdoor exploration, the charger doubles as a powerful torch.

