Aqara’s Indoor Air Quality Monitor launched this morning, sees first discount to $38

After launching this morning, the latest addition to Aqara’s lineup of smart home accessories is now seeing its first price cut. Via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, right now you can drop the price on the all-new Aqara Indoor Air Quality Monitor to $38.24 when code TVOCPR2224 has been applied at checkout. While you’d normally pay $45 for the just-announced accessory, today’s offer lets you get in on the launch with a 15% discount. Expanding the Aqara ecosystem, the brand’s latest accessory arrives with Zigbee 3.0 connectivity and a dot-matrix e-Ink display. Alongside monitoring temperature and humidity, it can also handle VOCs. Having just launched this morning, reviews are of course still coming in. But other Aqara offerings have garnered quite positive 4+ star ratings in the past. Head below for more.

One thing worth mentioning here is that Aqara’s new Indoor Air Quality Monitor needs to be paired to a Zigbee bridge in order to function. Those already in the ecosystem will find that this will connect right in, but for smart home owners who haven’t gotten started with the lineup, its new Smart Hub M2 is worth a look. Launching last month, this one arrives with Ethernet connectivity and some other improvements that make it a notable starting point.

For a better idea of what to expect from Aqara, how it connects with HomeKit, and its lineup of Zigbee accessories, be sure to dive into our hands-on review. We’re big fans of the brand here at 9to5Toys, and the latest addition delivers all of the same features as before. Then go check out our smart home guide for even more discounts this week.

Aqara Indoor Air Quality Monitor features:

An Aqara Hub is required and sold separately. Requires a secured 2.4 gigahertz Wi-Fi network connection. The Aqara TVOC Air Quality Monitor detects the concentration of the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) which are harmful, carcinogenic air pollutants that evaporate at normal indoor atmospheric conditions, and measures temperature and humidity, which can also be used in smart home automations.

