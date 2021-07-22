Score a regularly $110 black steel 6-qt. touchscreen air fryer for $55 shipped today

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer in black stainless steel for $54.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly up at $110 via Best Buy, today’s deal is 50% off, matching our previous mention on the silver model, and the lowest we can find. Alongside a 6-quart capacity large enough for a small family-sized dinner, this model features touchscreen controls as well as an attractive black stainless steel design. A series of cooking presets (air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, keep warm, and dehydrate) are joined by adjustable temperature settings (90- to 400-degrees), a 60-minute timer, and a dishwasher-safe, PFOA-free nonstick pan and crisping tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Best Buy customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

As of right now, this is the lowest price we can find on a trustworthy 6-quart model out there. But if you can do with a smaller capacity option, check out the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven at $50 or this Bella 2.9-quart option at $35 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Both options carry 4+ star ratings and might be even be more convenient for folks that really don’t need a big 6-quart fryer.

Prefer to take the multi-cooker route? We are still tracking the Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker at an Amazon all-time low of $98. This model sports all of the usual Instant Pot features and includes the air fryer lid for a truly all-in-one experience. Plus, you’ll find even more kitchenware and cooking deals right here.

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 6.3-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and powerful 1700 watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster preheat than a conventional oven. Large 5.3 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, homemade 9” pizza and guilt free donuts.

